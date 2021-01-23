International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

Shares of BA opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

