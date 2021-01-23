International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.