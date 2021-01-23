International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

