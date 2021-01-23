International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

