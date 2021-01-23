International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $380.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

