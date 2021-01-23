International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 74,274 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

