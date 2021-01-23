International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

