International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

