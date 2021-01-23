International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $796.90

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $796.90 and traded as high as $844.00. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) shares last traded at $832.00, with a volume of 41,037 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 796.90. The firm has a market cap of £319.25 million and a P/E ratio of -17.97.

Get International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

In related news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.