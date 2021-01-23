International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 5.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

