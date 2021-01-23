International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 5.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IBM stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.
In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
