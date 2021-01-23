International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,237 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.