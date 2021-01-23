International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

