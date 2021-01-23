Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $4.20. Intu Properties shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

