Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 4.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $103,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.45 and its 200 day moving average is $337.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

