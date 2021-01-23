Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $20.10. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 15,171 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

