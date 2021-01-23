Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $16.34. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1,262,314 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,746,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 166.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 637,794 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

