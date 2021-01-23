Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

