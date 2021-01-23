Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000.

OMFL stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

