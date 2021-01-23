Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 85,765 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

