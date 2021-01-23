Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $466,715.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $416,610.34.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.