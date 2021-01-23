INVO Bioscience (INVO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) is one of 170 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare INVO Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for INVO Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience Competitors 817 3565 6561 178 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.81%. Given INVO Bioscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93% INVO Bioscience Competitors -664.83% -67.37% -18.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.48 million -$2.17 million -9.70 INVO Bioscience Competitors $1.22 billion $120.05 million -17.63

INVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INVO Bioscience competitors beat INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

