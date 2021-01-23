ION (ION) Reaches Market Cap of $166,806.14

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ION has a total market cap of $166,806.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00116228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,515,474 coins and its circulating supply is 13,615,474 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

