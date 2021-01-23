IONChain Trading 30.6% Lower This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $189,220.06 and approximately $2,193.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars.

