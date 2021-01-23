IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $257.44 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. IOST has a market cap of $257.44 million and approximately $163.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

