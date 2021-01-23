IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain is a token. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

