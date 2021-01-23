IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $40.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00084783 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

