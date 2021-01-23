Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.88

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $30.45. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

