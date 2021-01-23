IQ.cash (IQ) Market Cap Tops $154,457.80

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. IQ.cash has a market cap of $154,457.80 and $49,238.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00127755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00079225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00280315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040130 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

