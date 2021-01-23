IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Reaches $12.79 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 4% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $262,337.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00007089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

