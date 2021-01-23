iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

