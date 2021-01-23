iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

IJH stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

