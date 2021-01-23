iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

