iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

