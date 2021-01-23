iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 31.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned 1.77% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $106,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

