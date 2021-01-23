iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,081 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 4.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.48 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

