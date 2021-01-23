iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

