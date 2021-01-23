iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 203.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

