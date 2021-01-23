iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

