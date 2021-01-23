iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $28.03. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 374,619 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

