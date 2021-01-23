iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

