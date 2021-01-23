iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,629 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

