iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $316.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

