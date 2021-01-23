iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 350.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.