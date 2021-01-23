iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

