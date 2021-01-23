iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

