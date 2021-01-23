iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

