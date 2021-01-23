Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $18.99. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 29,423 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
