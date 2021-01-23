Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $18.99. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 29,423 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

