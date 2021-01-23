Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Jabil stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

