Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $612,128.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.