JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. JD.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.91. 6,948,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

